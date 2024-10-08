Mansfield Town have now lost three games in a row after last night's defeat at Wycombe.Mansfield Town have now lost three games in a row after last night's defeat at Wycombe.
New predicted League One table with shock twist in title race between Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham, Birmimgham City and Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Oct 2024, 07:25 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 06:52 BST
A 1-0 reversal at the league leaders means its three successive 1-0 defeats for Stags, leaving them 10th in the table.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

99pts (+45)

1. Wycombe Wanderers

99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+31)

2. Birmingham City

93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+18)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

