Mansfield Town are expected to be in the play-offs once again next season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced Stags at 11/1 to take the title – a cut in price from 14/1.

It would place Stags in the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales