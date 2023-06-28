News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have seen their odds on winning League Two this season cut by SkyBet
New predicted finishing position for Mansfield Town as SkyBet update League Two winners odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Wrexham, Notts County, Salford City and Swindon Town - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are expected to be in the play-offs once again next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced Stags at 11/1 to take the title – a cut in price from 14/1.

It would place Stags in the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
15/2

3. Notts County

15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
