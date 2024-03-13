MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a poor defeat at Grimsby Town.MK Dons lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a poor defeat at Grimsby Town.
New predicted final League Two table after midweek defeats for Mansfield Town and MK Dons, plus a huge win at the bottom for Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town missed a great chance to get more breathing space after defeat at Tranmere Rovers in midweek.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Feb 2024, 08:16 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 08:17 GMT

But chasing MK Dons blew their chance after defeat at Grimsby Town, while Crewe did their chances no harm with victory.

It’s looking very interesting in the relegation battle after two wins in a row has lifted Forest Green Rovers out of the drop zone at Colchester’s expense.

Here the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website have give their latest prediction on who is finishing where this season.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

89pts (+47)

1. Mansfield Town

89pts (+47) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (+38)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+38) Photo: Richard Heathcote

83pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway

80pts (+18)

4. Crewe Alexandra

80pts (+18) Photo: Shaun Botterill

