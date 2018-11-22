New Notts County manager expected to be appointed within days

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy says he expects to have a new manager in place within the next few days.

Steve Chettle will take charge of this weekend’s match at Morecambe before the new man takes charge of the club’s crucial home match with Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

Hardy told the club’s website: “I am pleased to say we have now entered final negotiations with our preferred manager and expect to conclude a deal before the weekend.

“It’s been a rigorous week of interviews but our chosen candidate has emerged as a clear front-runner.

“He is tremendously excited about the challenge ahead and we are now completing the formalities of his appointment. As soon as the deal is done, we will make an announcement.

“Steve Chettle will take charge of Saturday’s match at Morecambe and I would encourage all supporters to get behind him and the players.”

Former boss Harry Kewell was sacked after failing to turn around the fortunes of County after he took over from the sacked Kevin Nolan.