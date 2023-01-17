New Mansfield Town signing Louis Reed from Swindon Town is like a ‘young John McGovern’ says boss Nigel Clough

The 25-year-old joined for an undisclosed fee from Swindon Town and Clough said: “He is someone we know from Sheffield United many years ago. We gave him his debut against Rotherham at 16 years old.

“We always liked him. He played against Spurs in the League Cup semi-final.

“He reminded us of a very young John McGovern in the way he went about his job. John was obviously far superior in everything, but like John, Louis does everything properly. He passes properly, he tackles properly.

Stags CEO David Sharpe welcomes new signing Louis Reed.

“John would do the right thing for 90 minutes, irrespective of the score or position of the game – he was a master at it. And I think Louis Reed is in that mould.

“He is a good player and he has gone on since then to play a lot of games for Swindon. He's played about 250 games and he's only 25. He brings us know-how and experience in that position. I think he will get us started.”

On his qualities, Clough added: “He doesn't move. He stays in the middle of the pitch and does his job from there.

“He is very, very good in that position. I think he is as good as anyone in the league in that position.

“We have kept an eye on him and we chased him over the last year or two but not quite been able to get him. So I am delighted we finally have.

“There was a bit of upheaval at Swindon and all of a sudden we got a call saying he might be available. We paid a small fee and I am thrilled and excited by his signing - as I am by all three signings this week.”

Two of those were defenders and he said: “People don't tend to get excited by defenders but we know where our problems have been this season.

“We have looked at some stats and I think there are only two teams that have scored more than us in the league. So I don't think there is a great problem in terms of going forward. We are certainly creating chances.

