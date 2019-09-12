New Mansfield Town signing Conor Shaughnessy showed his class on debut

New Mansfield Town loan signing Conor Shaughnessy immediately showed his qualities with a man of the match award on his debut on Saturday to show whay the Stags were tailing him.

The Leeds United man played a holding role in midfield and delighted boss John Dempster said: “I was chuffed with Conor’s debut and I thought he was outstanding.

“We have got some good central midfield players at the football club, but it was an area we felt we had to strengthen.

“We targeted it quite early, but we had to bide our time and wait for the right player to become available as well as make sure the deal was right for the football club.”

With Shaughnessy just as at home in defence, Dempster said: “He does bring flexibility. He can sit in front of the back three or four and can play at centre half as well. He is good on the ball but he is also a physical presence.

“We have had a look at him in a number of positions in training and he’s looked comfortable in all of them.

“He is not a player to be assigned or pigeon-holed into a particular position. He just loves playing football and getting on the ball, whether that’s in the middle or the pitch or towards the back.”

He added: “For our second goal against Scunthorpe, Conor got on the ball early in the passage. Then it was a game of head tennis.

“And because of his size and height he was able to head the ball back into a good area and Danny Rose scored a real opportunist goal.

“When he gets the chance to get the ball down and pass he has that in his locker, which is great to see.”