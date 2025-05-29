Regan Hendry was with Tranmere Rovers last season. Photo: Getty.

Regan Hendry says he’s raring to go after joining Mansfield Town from Tranmere Rovers.

The 27-year-old will join up with the squad in July after the expiration of his Rovers contract, having been a regular in the Wirral side’s midfield for the last two seasons in League Two.

He also has League One experience with Forest Green Rovers, having spent the early part of his career in his native Scotland with Raith Rovers.

And speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hendry was pleased to have signed for Stags.

He said: “I’m delighted to sign and to get it over the line this early as well given there’s still a while before pre-season starts.

"I’m buzzing to be here as it’s a great opportunity for me. The manager had interest some time ago and I met with him towards the end of last season, and as soon as I met him I was pretty much sold, hence why I’m here so early in the window.

"So that’s a credit to the gaffer and the size of the club. I also know Baily Cargill who plays here and he spoke highly about the club, and when I came down and saw the facilities it’s unbelievable and has the ingredients to be a top football club.

“Baily told me a lot of things about what the club is about and the fans, and he never said one negative thing about it, so as soon as I spoke to him and the gaffer it was a done deal.”

Hendry, who enjoyed promotion from League Two with Forest Green and indeed lifted the trophy at One Call Stadium, says he is coming to the Stags off the back of a difficult season with Tranmere which saw them finish 20th in League Two.

He said: “It was disappointing to be honest, not a good season for the football club or myself really and I suffered an injury which hampered me too.

“But on the flip side, I came back from that after four months out and finished the season quite strongly and I felt like I helped the team stay in the league, so I had a good time there overall but this is the next chapter now and I can’t be any happier.”

As for describing himself, Hendry says he hopes to bring plenty to the Stags midfield whilst also learning more along the way.

He said: “I’m a technical player and like to get on the ball, create things up the pitch and get the team playing.

"I know I’ve got a few things to work on as well, probably on the defensive side of my game which in my opinion is probably my weakest, but I’m dying to get better as a football player so I’ll be working hard to fix that and score more goals and create more goals and try to succeed here.

"It’s maybe a bit more physical in League Two than in League One but you’ve got to earn the right to take the ball in midfield and have time on the ball, so it won’t be easy and I know there are plenty of technical footballers here that I have played against before, so I’m looking forward to linking up with them and hopefully we’ll be able to look good beside each other.”