New Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour excited to start new chapter in his career

Kilgour, 24, has signed on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee after 119 appearances for Rovers in all competitions and was a part of the squad which gained promotion to League One in May last year.

“I am absolutely delighted and can't wait to get started,” he said.

“This has been going on for quite a while really. Early December there were rumours. Then I came and met the manager, went to the training ground, met up with my old team mate Ollie Clarke and watched training.

Alfie Kilgour signs for the Stags.

“It looked intense, the lads were at it. It looked definitely like an environment and place I would want to come. The set-up and facilities there are brilliant.

“Ollie was my captain at Bristol Rovers when I was a young lad coming up through. He had nothing but good and positive things to say about the club. So it was a no-brainer for me.”

He added: “The manager was clear what he wants from me. He wants me to be a defender and a leader, come and do what I do and try to lead the lads, being a defender first and foremost.

“Hopefully I can improve and flourish and have a successful time here. He wants to improve certain aspects of my game which is a key for me to kick on.

“It is a good squad here with good ages and good experience.”

On his time at Rovers, he said: “I came up through the academy, played 120 games and captained the side.

“I had a brilliant time there but this is the end of a chapter. It is a fresh start here for me and my family in a new part of the world and I am really excited.

“It wasn't a difficult decision. I wanted to come and try to play regular football somewhere different – a new challenge and new chapter.

“The owner here is incredibly ambitious as is the manager and the fans.

“For me to try to get another promotion under my belt and kick on up the leagues is massive and I can't think of a better place to do it.”

On his playing style, he said: “I will let the fans be the judge of me when they see me play, but I am 100 per cent committed on and off the pitch. I enjoy individual duels and an aggressive style of no-nonsense defending.