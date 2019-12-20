New Mansfield Town boss keen to blood youngsters

Mansfield Town youngsters will continue to be given every chance to play in the first team under new boss Graham Coughlan.

Previous bosses John Dempster and David Flitcroft were both keen to blood local talent and Coughlan, who took over the manager's seat on Tuesday, said he shares that enthusiasm and was delighted to see the U18s progress into round four of the FA Youth Cup this week.

“To go and beat QPR 3-1 was an immense performance from any team and it was a really proud moment for the young lads,” he smiled.

“I am looking forward to building that pathway between 18s and 23s and into the senior team.

“I have done it myself as a player, I've done it as a coach and as manager.

“I love chucking the young kids into the first team. So if they are up to it and can handle it they will be given a chance.

“I was only 12 months in charge at Bristol Rovers but look at the number of debutants I've given from the academy - there is nothing better than the fans singing 'he's one of our own'.”

He added: “They are vibrant, they are energetic, and the big one for me is that they are fearless and don't fear the noise and negativity of being 18th in the table.

“They would just go in and give their all.

“For sure, there is opportunity and chance for kids at this club.”