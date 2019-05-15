New Mansfield Town boss John Dempster pays tribute to outgoing manager David Flitcroft

John Dempster today paid a warm tribute to David Flitcroft, the man he yesterday replaced in the Mansfield Town manager’s chair.

Failure to get promotion for the second season in a row saw Flitcroft axed and academy manager Dempster offered the opportunity to replace him.

But Dempster said: “I’d like to pay my respects to David Flitcroft and his staff who are genuine, good football people who were excellent with me under their time here.

“They were really supportive of the academy, the academy staff and the academy players.

“So it was mixed emotions yesterday, but I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

While Flitcroft’s departure did come out of the blue, Dempster said it was part and parcel of football.

“I want to be respectful to David Flitcroft. But also this is the business we are in. This is the life we choose,” he said.

“So I would not ever use the word shock in football to be honest. Things did move quickly and yesterday was busy.

“As soon as the chairman contacted me and said he wanted to be me in the post it was an absolute no-brainer and an honour to be considered for the job.

“As I’ve said it was mixed emotions initially with David leaving, but I’ve been in football a long time and I understand how these things happen.

“We’re now onto the next challenge. There is lots to look forward to.”