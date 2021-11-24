Paul Rockley (left) and Zander Shayler have taken over at Eastwood CFC. Photo: Eastwood CFC.

They replace Stephen Kirkham, who left his role earlier this week after three successful months in charge with the club citing financial reasons and a desire to return the club to its roots as the reason for them parting ways.

Both Rockley and Shayler are no strangers to football in the town, Rockley having been assistant to Paul MacFarland at Eastwood Town and Shayler having been with the new club since its formation in 2014 in various roles, including caretaker boss earlier this season.

And for Rockley, it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a role I have wanted since the club was reformed seven years ago and I really can’t wait to get started.

"Me and Zander talk regularly and have a clear understanding of what is wanted and needed by the club, From my perspective I’ll try and develop the players and team but ultimately try and earn as many points as possible.”

Shayler says his appointment marks the next climb of the ladder given his current role of under-21 boss, which will continue despite his first-team commitments.

He said: “I’d firstly like to pass on my thanks to Stephen Kirkham who got us started in the league this season when it started quite glum. [He is] a good manager and a top man off the pitch and I hope to stay in touch with him.

"As for me, as I was for the FA Cup game a few months ago I’m delighted to take charge of the side and be the permanent manager of Eastwood CFC first team alongside Paul.

"We are out of the FA Cup and FA Vase so we have 20 league games to focus on and we’ll give it our best shot and try and get this team to finish as high as possible in the league table.

"Across the squad we have some real quality, especially in youth with the likes of Cal Jones and Chalrie Marzano alongside the U21 players.

"I want consistency with the structure and players to enable our junior players to have someone to aspire to.

"We aren’t going to make miracles over night but my promise to the supporters is the management and players will work incredibly hard and give everything on a matchday.”

A club statement said: “Both men are local lads born and bred in the town, with this we hope the supporters buy into the pair and give them time and support as we aim to rebuild not only on the field but off the field.

“The club has come away from its roots a little and with the new appointment the target is to get back to those roots, play attractive football, be competitive and optimistic, turn the Halbrooke Stadium into a fortress again and rebuild our fan base.

"Transparency, communication and opportunities are our priority objectives to regain the trust and commitment of the clubs loyal supporters.

"The duo will take charge until the end of the current season where they’ll meet with the board next summer to see where we are at.”

Eastwood currently lie firmly in mid-table in the United Counties League Premier Division North, sitting in ninth place on 19 points.

Last weekend, in what would be Kirkham’s last game in charge, they were 3-1 winners at Heather St John’s.

Despite being a goal down at half-time, Jahren Barrow levelled on 57 minutes with a low shot for his first goal for the club, then Tyrell Shannon-Lewis put them in front ten minutes later after good work from Charlie Marzano.

The win was wrapped up by Ellis Evans’ fine solo goal eight minutes from time.

This weekend will see Eastwood host Deeping Rangers at the Hallbrooke Stadium, the first of two home games with Sleaford Town arriving a week later.