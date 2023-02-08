New-look strugglers Gillingham revitalised and on the up ahead of visit to Mansfield Town

The Gills' January spending spree – which included Stags pair Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie among the 10 new faces – has helped them win three and draw one of their last four games to put them a single point away from getting out of the relegation zone.

They have also brought in former boss Andy Hessenthaler and Kenny Jackett have joined the Gills as Head of Recruitment and Director of Football respectively.

“It's been a great turnaround. They have brought some very good players in – as we know two of them from us - in January and look a different team,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

Gillingham manager Neil Harris - 10 January signings and clawing their way out of trouble.

“They are now building up a little head of steam and confidence for the rest of the season.

“I think everyone was surprised they were down there first of all. But that can happen when things go against you and it's how you react. I think in January they have reacted incredibly well.”

The eight goals Gills have scored in their last four games is more than Neil Harris' men had previously netted all season.

“If that doesn't underline their threat then nothing does. It is an incredible stat and just shows how a season can turn,” said Clough.

“We talk about how fragile things can be. You can be winning a few then all of a sudden lose one and you then lose a few. It can be the same the other way round. You can have a rough first half of the season, get a couple of results then don't look back.

“We know that from last season. We went 14 without a win then all of a sudden we went on a record-breaking run.”

He added: “You bring four or five players in and it can change your season and have such a positive impact.

“We certainly know Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie can add to that.

“We know they are both good players and Oli is a threat from every set play. I don't think the lads will need reminding of that.

“People forget how good he is on the floor too. Some of his goals were good finishes from the floor, not just headers.

“And George Lapslie, if he plays or comes on, his runs into the penalty area have to be tracked. They are a major threat,

“Once you get that first win it's amazing how the mood changes.”

Stags managed to net a six figure fee for Hawkins and Lapslie that could rise.

“I think they will stay up and, as a club, we have a few quid riding on it tto,” smiled Clough.

“We get a bit more on the fee for the players we sold them if they stay up which would be nice.

“But it is very tight down the bottom. Everyone is petrified of being relegated – and rightly so. It's not just being relegated.

“Look at the sides that went down last season – Oldham and Scunthorpe. There is a chance of them going into the Conference North.

“Oldham are ex-Premier League and Scunthorpe played in the Championship.

“It just shows how dangerous it is when you're down there.

“We have watched a couple of Gillingham's recent games and they are playing with a lot more confidence than they were a few weeks ago.”

Rhys Oates, Callum Johnson and Louis Reed join Stephen McLaughlin and Anthony Hartigan on the injured list from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Bradford City.

But Stags are hopeful they may get Hiram Boateng, Jason Law and Christy Pym fit in time for the weekend.

Left back free agent Lewis Page is not yet fit but could still win a contract when he is.