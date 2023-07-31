Manager Wayne Savage said: “It is nice to start with three points.

“This is a difficult place to come to. The games will come thick and fast in a busy August, so it was pleasing to get players on the pitch.”

Sherwood had four league debutants with Louis Kinnerley, Marley Grant, Craig Westcarr and Kieran Knight all named for the first time.

Marley Grant - impressive Sherwood debut.

The opening exchanges were predictably cagey with Westcarr having an early effort blocked as Town for their part forced an early corner kick.

On nine minutes the Wood took an early lead. Ricky Starbuck found Knight on the left, whose cross was bundled home via the post by Ewan Robson.

The lead was short lived as on 14 minutes indecision at the back saw Sherwood concede a corner kick that was well worked, leading to a volleyed effort from the edge of the box that found its way to Ben Davison, who finished neatly from close range.

The impressive Marley Grant was looking increasingly dangerous down the left for the Wood while James Matthews was influential in the midfield.

On 28 minutes, Town had loud appeals for a penalty as King collided into Kinnerley, the appeals misplaced, and a free kick awarded to Sherwood.

On 35 minutes, King had a 35-yard free kick well saved by Kinnerley, who conceded a corner, pushing the ball around the post.

From the corner kick Sherwood counter-attacked with pace, winning a free kick in a central position 30 yards out.

Carter Widdowson went for goal but could not clear the defensive wall.

Shortly before half-time Jamie York fired over after good build-up play by Westcarr.

The Wood started the second half with a great chance. Knight was put clear on goal in the inside right position. His shot across Jake Lovelace in the Skegness goal looked true but struck the foot of the post.

The Wood almost regretted the miss on 50 minutes as Starbuck misplaced a pass that required Jobe Shaw to snuff out any danger.

Sherwood began to dominate the possession and Robson and Westcarr combined well, although Westcarr’s effort from distance was off target.

The improvement was rewarded on 62 minutes. Robson won a free kick wide on the right that was whipped in by Widdowson onto the head of Westcarr. His header was true and nestled in the far corner of the net, Lovelace given no chance.

On 65 minutes The Wood brought on another debutant, Louis Tomlinson and Josh Waldram came on as the visitors switched to a back four.

Sherwood virtually put the game beyond Town after 72 minutes. York’s corner from the right was met by Widdowson’s head and Grant rose to nod home at the back post.

Grant forced a save from Lovelace three minutes later as the Wood continued to look comfortable. Further changes saw Jacob Pearce and yet another debut as Louis Pennington were introduced.

On 84 minutes, Pearce and Robson combined to put Pennington in on goal, Lovelace was quickly out to smother the danger. Robson was next to go close, shooting narrowly wide after a pass by Pennington created the space.

Kinnerley made a late save as Town briefly threatened before Grant almost grabbed a late fourth goal for Sherwood in stoppage time.