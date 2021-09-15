New kick-off time for Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday now has an earlier kick-off time.

The match, which will take place at One Call Stadium, was originally scheduled to get under way at 7:45pm.

Tickets are available now for the game at the following prices:

Adult: £10Concessions (65+, under-18): £5

Tickets can be purchased online via stagstickets.co.uk, by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1), or by visiting the ticket office on Quarry Lane.

When purchasing tickets online, there is an option to receive a mobile barcode, which you can scan directly from your phone at the turnstiles at One Call Stadium. After purchasing your ticket, select the Print At Home option.

You will then receive email confirmation of your ticket, and once the ticket has been downloaded from your email, you will be presented with a barcode. There is no need for a physical ticket when using this method, and the barcode can be used to access One Call Stadium via the scanners at the turnstiles on matchday.

If you can't make the game, our clash with Sheffield Wednesday will also be shown live on iFollow Stags for £10. Visit this page in the days leading up to the fixture to purchase your match pass.

The club can post tickets to supporters until close of play on Wednesday 29 September. Tickets will remain on sale via stagstickets.co.uk and via the ticket office until kick-off on matchday.

The club is also offering hospitality packages for the fixture. Hospitality prices for the fixture are as follows:

Adult: £40Under-16: £35

As well as being seated in our exclusive hospitality area in the Ian Greaves Stand upper tier during the game, you will also be treated to a two-course meal in the 1861 Suite before kick-off.

This will include a main of sausage, large Yorkshire pudding, mash, peas and gravy, as well as a dessert of bread and butter pudding, served with custard.

You will also receive a teamsheet for the Papa John's Trophy fixture before the game, along with refreshments at half-time.