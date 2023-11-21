New injury worries for Mansfield Town as striker duo limp off in defeat at Burton Albion​​​​​​​

Mansfield Town were left with two new injury worries as strikers Will Swan and James Gale limped out of tonight's 2-1 Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat at League One neighbours Burton Albion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boss Nigel Clough had wanted to get both players a full 90 minutes on his return to his former club but neither made the end as Albion fought back from going behind to George Cooper's maiden goal to win through Cole Stockton and Thomas Hamer.

However, Clough was boosted to see Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins both start and impress on their returns from injury, also at their former club, and long term injured utility man John-Joe O'Toole also join the action on 74 minutes for the first time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Will Swan felt his groin a little in training yesterday but said he was okay,” said Clough.

James Gale in action before his injury during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Burton Albion FC at the Pirelli Stadium : 21 Nov 2023 : Photo Jeanette & Adam HOLLOWAY @ The Bigger Picture.media

“But he felt it again tonight and Tom the physio said it would just get worse the more he plays, so we took him off as a precaution.

“James Gale got smashed by a clearance, went over and just twisted his knee a little bit. We will have to see how he is in the next couple of days.

“They were two that we had earmarked for 90 minutes as well. In the end Lucas Akins has had to stay on which wasn't ideal. We wanted to give him 60-70 minutes.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough. Picture by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only blessing being out of the competition is that it's one less game now.

“Every time we play in these we do seem to pick up an injuyr or two, so it takes that out of the equation.

“We didn't want to get knocked out, but it's not the worst thing ever.”

Clough continued: The biggest plus of the night was Stephen Quinn playing for 60 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought in the first half an hour or so of the game he was very good indeed.

“He tired a bit after half-time but his first start after 10 weeks was very important.

“We are delighted to get him back in and he will be in the squad on Saturday.

“It was also a first outing in 10 months for John-Joe so it was important to get him back on the pitch too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately we won't have another game in this competition for him to play in now, but we do have a couple of Central League reserve games coming up in the next few weeks. So he can build up his minutes in those.”

On the game, Clough said: “We scored a good goal to get ahead with George Cooper.

“But I was very disappointed with the equaliser. We had two on one at the back with the two Georges and Stockton managed to worm his way clear and sidefoots it in.