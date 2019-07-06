New 'fan zone' to be installed for Mansfield Town supporters

Mansfield Town supporters can look forward to a new 'fan zone' at the One Call Stadium this coming season.

This will be a newly created area to help ease the overcrowding in the Sandy's Bar & Kitchen on matchdays and allow fans to eat and drink in warmth and comfort.

“A fan zone is going to be put in place so there is a semi permanent area for them,” said chairman John Radford.

“The Sandy Pate Bar is full on match days, so we want to make things more comfortable for the fans, Then they can go out and enjoy the match day experience a lot better.

“If it's raining, we want plenty of room for everyone to comfortably be in there, have a drink, have something to eat, and then go on and enjoy the match.

“It will be somewhere warm for everyone to be while they wait for a match to kick off.”