New faces in pipeline as injury-ravaged Mansfield Town turn to the youngsters for Trophy tie

Mansfield Town are hoping to add a couple of new faces to their injury-ravaged squad before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Assistant manager Lee Glover said work was being done but could not be sure if anything would happen before Saturday’s trip to Exeter.

“The gaffer has a couple of irons in the fire,” he said as Stags try to cope with nine first team players out.

“He is speaking to people and we are hopeful we might be able to do some business.

“It will be whenever it can get done. The gaffer has been in contact with the chairman and the chairman has been very positive, so we are hopeful something might get done.”

With so many players out, Stags blooded a few youngsters in tonight’s penalties defeat to Everton in the Leasings.com trophy.

Glover said tonight’s changes were forced due to the injury list and and Stags wanted to play a stronger side and make progress in the competition.

“We would like to win games,” he said. “If we had everyone fit we’d have had a far stronger side out.

“But we are carrying six first team injuries and it’s having a massive effect on us at the moment.

“We are trying to get them back fit and working with the group.

“We are treating this competition with respect and we want to put as strong a side out as we can. It’s just sometimes our hands are tied with it.”