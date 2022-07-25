New era with launch of Ollerton Town as a community-owned football club

After years of uncertainty since the closure of Ollerton & Bevercotes Miners Welfare, the long-term future of sport at the Walesby Lane Sports Ground has finally been secured with the signing of a 25 year lease.

This not only guarantees a sporting venue in Ollerton for the foreseeable future, but the lease also allows the site to have access to a wide range of funding which will go towards the improvement and development of the land, with the aim of creating a community sports hub for Ollerton and the surrounding area.

The land has been the home of the football club for many years and over that time the club has been called several different names including Ollerton & Bevercotes FC before changing its name in 1994 to Ollerton Town FC.

Bright new community-owned future as Ollerton Town CFC.

Moving forward, the club will be called Ollerton Town Community Football Club to reflect the creation of the new Community Benefit Society.

While the football club will continue on the site and remain in charge of their own club affairs, the CBS will look to develop and oversee a new facility that will be the home of the football club as well as any other sports teams that join the site in the future.

Though the football club is at the heart of this development currently, in future the plan is to develop a multi-sports facility which enriches the sporting opportunities for Ollerton and its residents.

Anyone can have their say and own their part of the Ollerton Town Community Football Club through its membership scheme.

For just £1, people can become members and owners of the club for life, guaranteeing them a place at the AGM and a vote on any big issues, putting the facility at Walesby Lane truly into the hands of the community so the town of Ollerton can work together to provide sports facilities and a community space all can all be proud of.