New Eastwood CFC boss Nick Labbate keen to keep the club 'where it belongs'

New Eastwood CFC boss Nick Labbate wants to keep the club competitive and a top Nottinghamshsire non-league club.

Former player Labbate was handed the role after ‘matching the club’s values and understanding what the realistic expectations are.’

And Labbate said he understands what it means to represent the club.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been offered this great opportunity,” he said.

“Myself and my team can't wait to get started. We understand that this will not be an easy journey, but we are more than confident in our abilities to excel and get a squad out that is more than capable of being competitive.

“Eastwood have always been known as a top Nottinghamshire club, its our intention to keep them where they belong.

"The club are currently going through a transitional period and we will come out the other side of it. My intention is that we come out the other end in a positive manner.

“Being a former player of the club I understand the values and core of youth and bringing them through the system.”

“What I can promise you is the management team and squad will never ever give up and will always give 100 per cent.

Zander Shayler, Director of Football Operations, said he had been impressed by Labbate’s track record.

“I had only known of Nick through football but he impressed me with his ideas and recent record of results and players at AFC Dunkirk,” he said.

"Nick understands where the club is at. While we try to rebuild a team Nick will need time, but I’m confident when given that time he’ll be able to kick the team on and restore respectability for the senior section at our club.”

In his playing career Labbaqte lined up for the likes of Long Eaton United, West Bridgford, Rainworth MW and Eastwood Town.

He is relatively new to management having managed AFC Dunkirk for the past 14 months. In his first full season he secured a mid-table finish alongside winning the League Cup.