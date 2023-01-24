News you can trust since 1952
New date set for postponed Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town clash

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Grimsby Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, 21st March (7.45pm kick-off).

By John Lomas
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The contest originally scheduled for Saturday, 17th December was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Supporters who purchased tickets for the original fixture will be able to use the same tickets for the rearranged date.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online at: www.stagstickets.co.uk.

A new date has yet to be arranged for Saturday's postponed trip to Northampton Town.

