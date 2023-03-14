News you can trust since 1952
New date set for Mansfield Town v Leyton Orient clash

Mansfield Town’s snowed-off home clash with League two leaders Leyton Orient will now be played on Tuesday, 25th April (7.45pm kick-off).

By John Lomas
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT- 1 min read

The match was postponed last Saturday following heavy snowfall in the area.

Tickets previously purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged game.

Otherwise, tickets can be bought online via www.stagstickets.co.uk.

The One Call Stadium pitch last weekend.
That leaves Stags with a gruelling April of five home games and three away games as they bid for promotion to League One.

