New date set for Mansfield Town v Leyton Orient clash
Mansfield Town’s snowed-off home clash with League two leaders Leyton Orient will now be played on Tuesday, 25th April (7.45pm kick-off).
The match was postponed last Saturday following heavy snowfall in the area.
Tickets previously purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged game.
Otherwise, tickets can be bought online via www.stagstickets.co.uk.
That leaves Stags with a gruelling April of five home games and three away games as they bid for promotion to League One.