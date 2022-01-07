Mansfield will travel to Harrogate on 1st February. The game was originally postponed due to COVID.

The game was postponed on Decemeber 29 after Mansfield were unable to fulfill the fixture due to COVID in the camp.

Match tickets purchased for the originally scheduled fixture will still be valid for the rearranged game.

The match will be available to watch live on iFollow Stags for £10.