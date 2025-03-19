New date for Mansfield Town’s home clash with Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town’s match at home to Leyton Orient has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, 8th April (7.45pm kick-off).

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played this Saturday but was postponed due to three international call-ups in the O’s squad.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be automatically valid for the fixture and can also be purchased anew at stagstickets.co.uk.

Stags are now waiting for a new date for the visit of Peterborough United, which has had to be postponed from the original date of 12th April due to the Posh reaching the EFL Trophy final.

There is more football action at the One Call on Tuesday, 6th May when the ground will host the Notts FA Senior Cup final between Hucknall Town and Newark & Sherwood United (7.45pm).

Ticket details for that will be released soon.

