New date for Mansfield Town's fogged-off promotion clash at leaders Forest Green Rovers
Mansfield Town’s abandoned Sky Bet League Two match away to current table-toppers Forest Green Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, 5th April with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:41 pm
The previous game on Tuesday, 18th January, was abandoned after just four minutes of play due to heavy fog.
The kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes, but the fog began to lift and the two in-form promotion rivals wanted to play. However, the fog swirled back in again and, despite a 20-minute wait, they were unable to restart the match.
Tickets from that night will be automatically valid for the rearranged fixture.
The EFL have confirmed that match passes bought via iFollow Stags will be automatically renewed for the rescheduled game.