Players wait in vain for the match to restart at the Fully Charged New Lawn. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The previous game on Tuesday, 18th January, was abandoned after just four minutes of play due to heavy fog.

The kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes, but the fog began to lift and the two in-form promotion rivals wanted to play. However, the fog swirled back in again and, despite a 20-minute wait, they were unable to restart the match.

Tickets from that night will be automatically valid for the rearranged fixture.