New date for Forest Green Rovers visit and Mansfield Town fans allowed back into North Stand

Mansfield Town’s postponed home Sky Bet League Two clash with Forest Green Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, 16th January (7.45pm).

Mansfield Town's North Stand (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

And a limited number of Stags fans will be allowed back into their ‘spirtual home’ of the North Stand, which these days is used only by away fans.

The original fixture on 21st October was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be automatically valid for the rescheduled match.

Tickets are also available to purchase from one Call Stadium and online via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Furthermore, the club has announced that blocks A and B of the North Stand at One Call Stadium will be available for home supporters for the match as part of a trial exercise and 577 tickets will be made available to Stags’ supporters in the North Stand for the game.

The move comes following a remarkable rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,540 at One Call Stadium so far this season.

In this latest development, the club is endeavouring to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium for Stags’ supporters as part of its ambitions to continue to increase revenue and maximise the support for manager Nigel Clough and his players.

The club will use the abovementioned game as a trial-run and, depending on its success, will look to make available the same blocks to home supporters for future games where the number of travelling supporters is anticipated to be low.

The conduct and behaviour of supporters is therefore paramount to ensuring the success of this trial and for future prospective home games.

Tickets for those blocks are now available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk.

Alternatively, tickets can be bought by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or by telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Due to the logistics involved, the transferring of current season ticket holders from either the Quarry Lane Stand or Ian Greaves Stand to the North Stand cannot be facilitated.

Supporters who acquire tickets in the North Stand for the match should enter One Call Stadium via gates 16/17 of the Ian Greaves Stand. Before being escorted by stewards to the North Stand, there will be a secondary checkpoint for tickets, which will be conducted in between the Ian Greaves and North Stand.

Home supporters in the North Stand will have access to portable toilets as well as an additional refreshment kiosk.

Alcohol will not be available, but home supporters in the North Stand can access the kiosks in the Ian Greaves lower tier and in the Fan Zone area outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, at half-time.

To segregate home and away supporters, netting will separate the seating areas while barriers will be in place at the rear of the stand.

After the match, home supporters in the North Stand should exit via gate 12 and then through the Ian Greaves Stand car park and onto Quarry Lane.