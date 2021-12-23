New date for Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two match away to league leaders Forest Green Rovers will now be played on Tuesday 18 January (7.45pm kickoff).

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:07 pm
Mansfield Town will now face Forest Green on 18th January.

The game, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Forest Green squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the rearranged game.

The match will also be broadcast live on iFollow Stags – the club’s online broadcast channel - for just £10, both for UK and overseas’ subscribers.