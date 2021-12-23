New date for Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two match away to league leaders Forest Green Rovers will now be played on Tuesday 18 January (7.45pm kickoff).
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:07 pm
The game, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Forest Green squad.
Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the rearranged game.
The match will also be broadcast live on iFollow Stags – the club’s online broadcast channel - for just £10, both for UK and overseas’ subscribers.