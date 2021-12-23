Mansfield Town will now face Forest Green on 18th January.

The game, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Forest Green squad.

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the rearranged game.