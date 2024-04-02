New date fixed for Mansfield Town v Accrington
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Accrington Stanley has been rescheduled for Tuesday 16 April (7.45pm kick-off).
The match, originally scheduled for Easter Monday, was postponed after the match referee deemed the playing surface unplayable following a routine assessment of the pitch upon arrival at One Call Stadium.
Limited tickets for the fixture can be bought now via www.stagstickets.co.uk
Tickets from the original fixture will be automatically valid for the rearranged game. Supporters who are unable to attend the new date and require a refund must contact the ticket office by 5pm on Monday 15 April.