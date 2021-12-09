Mansfield Town FC's One Call Stadium. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But Chad understands that the club aren’t anticipating the changes will have any effect at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags are expected to receive further clarity from the EFL before the weekend.

The new guidelines will apply to venues with a capacity in excess of 10,000, where fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

But Stags' capacity is 9,186 so they will fall under that new guideline limit and fans would only be affected away from home if a crowd topped 10,000.

At last night's press conference, PM Boris Johnson said : “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses of the vaccine but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.