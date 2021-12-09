New Covid rules unlikely to affect Mansfield Town home games for now
Mansfield Town fans will be studying the new government Plan B rules to combat the spread of Covid-19, which come into force on 15th December.
But Chad understands that the club aren’t anticipating the changes will have any effect at the One Call Stadium.
The Stags are expected to receive further clarity from the EFL before the weekend.
The new guidelines will apply to venues with a capacity in excess of 10,000, where fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
But Stags' capacity is 9,186 so they will fall under that new guideline limit and fans would only be affected away from home if a crowd topped 10,000.
At last night's press conference, PM Boris Johnson said : “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.
“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses of the vaccine but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.
"And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.”