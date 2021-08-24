New boy Rhys Oates is desperate to score first Mansfield Town goal

Rhys Oates - desperate to score his first Stags goal.

Oates, who signed for Stags from Hartlepool United, has played two games as a striker and three just behind the forwards at the tip of a diamond.

“Personally I think I have done quite well though there are areas I need to improve on,” he said.

“There have been five or 10 minutes in each game in which I have been sloppy and lost possession too easily.

“But I think the more I play the better I'll get at that and be more consistent.”

But it's a goal that has eluded him so far.

“That's the thing for me,” he said. “I have said to family after games when I get home I think I have played all right, though I could do better with certain aspects.

“But, personally, I just want to get off the mark now with a goal. I got an assist for the second goal at the weekend, but I want a goal.

“It's the first time I have played just behind the striker so I am still working on that positions where to be. I don't mind playing either position. The gaffer has started me all five games so he has put faith in me.”

Oates is impressed with the quality of the squad he has joined.

“We have got a strong squad all round the pitch,” he said.

“We can improve in all aspects - you always can no matter how well you're doing. But it's looking positive for the season.

“As a team I think we have started well. We were unlucky to lose on Saturday and I think a point would have been a fair result. We just have to be clinical in front of goal and try to stop conceding as many.

“As a team we always look to get forward, it's all about being positive and keeping the ball well.”

Stags sit fourth and head for a Swindon side who are in third, also with seven points.

“The first five league games have been against sides expected to be up and around the play-off area come the end of the season,” he said.

“It's been a tough start but I am confident we can go there and get a win.