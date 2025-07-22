New boy Luke Bolton can’t wait to be a forward again at Mansfield Town after miserable spell defending for Wrexham

Mansfield Town new boy Luke Bolton is eager to return to being a forward after a miserable 18 months at Wrexham where he was used as a wing back as well as suffering injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton played the last 20 minutes of tonight's 1-0 home friendly defeat by Oxford United and almost netted an equaliser late on.

“I had a couple of chances and, having high standards, I know I should have put one of them away,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just buzzing to be out there. I have not had much of a pre-season – I have been doing a lot on my own and so I am a bit rusty football-wise.

SPORT, SOCCER, FOOTBALL, English Football League 1, Pre Season, Mansfield Town FC v Oxford Utd FC, OneCall Stadium, 22 July 2025, Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

“I know Nigel (boss Clough)and Simon (Clough) have probably been big fans of mine for a while and I always seem to play well, against Mansfield.

“In the summer I was told to find a new club. I knew my agent and Simon were speaking and when I heard of the interest I really wanted to get it done.

“It took a bit longer than I wanted but I am glad it's now over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn't a surprise Wrexham released me. I think as a footballer you can see things coming and there are no hard feelings for Wrexham or the management staff.

“I just didn't play too much, I picked up a few injuries and credit to the lads in front of me – they played well. It is a new chapter now.”

Bolton also caught the eye at the One Call Stadium in a 5-2 home loss to Salford City in 2023 when he scored to top a brilliant performance.

“I enjoyed that game here,” he smiled. “Salford's patch is really small, so when we came here it was a dream for me, getting in behind and running at people and hopefully I can show the Mansfield fans that week in, week out when we play here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will certainly have that chance as boss Clough has told him he will be played up front and his days as a makeshift defender at Wrexham are over.

“Nigel sees me as a striker who can play on the wing if the system suits, and I do see myself as a forward,” he said.

“I played right wing back for Wrexham and I don't think it's my strong point. Getting in behind and running at people is my strong point.

“After 18 months of being seen as a bit of a defender – it's not me. I am more useful up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have not had the best 18 months so I feel like a little kid again getting ready to play again – I can't wait.”

On the season ahead, he said: “As a club you should attack the season and by January you know what sort of season you are having.

“Can we push on and reach the play-offs or can we survive in League One again, which is probably everyone's first aim? But I am sure we are an ambitious squad.

“The lads are class and very welcoming and I feel part of it already. Training is top class.

“My personal ambition is goals and assists, having goal involvements, as I have not really had that for the last year.

“I give my all and if I do that I am sure the fans won't mind.”