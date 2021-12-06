Rudy Funk is all smiles after a winning start as Clipstone boss.

The victory, their first since late September, came courtesy of a 92nd minute header from new signing Sam O’Malley.

“In a local derby in my first game, I couldn't wish for anything better,” said Funk.

“Coming here first game, everyone expected us to either have a great day or be a great failure.

“It was a very fine line and that fine line came in minute 92 with that great goal and I am so happy for everyone concerned with Clipstone.

“We left it late, but they always say the later the better. It's more exciting – more adrenalin – more nervy.

“I can't thank Teversal enough for the welcome for me and my players at one of my old clubs. I had so many great moments here

“I know Teversal people won't want to hear it but today was another great moment for me today which started with an absolute wonder goal from Nathan Moss.

“Having said that, if Teversal's goal had been on Match of the Day, it would have been shown over and over again. What a great free kick.

“It was a bit hit and miss and nervy for both sides in the second half in very difficult conditions, but we won it with a great near post header from our new signing Sam O'Malley. You could the pure joy on everyone's faces.”

Cobras' early efforts were rewarded in the 20th minute when Josh Pickering went past a number of challenges and when he was tackled on the edge of the area the ball fell to Nathan Moss who curled a delightful right foot shot passed Teversal keeper Michael Ball and into the far corner.

The home side responded and were rewarded in the 45th minute after Will Heather conceded a free kick on the edge of area and former Cobra Blake Vincent stepped up to curl a sublime free kick around the wall and past White at full stretch.