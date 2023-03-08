News you can trust since 1952
New blow for struggling Selston after defeat at Belper United

After the joy of only their second win of the season – a 3-2 derby victory at Eastwood on Saturday - relegation-haunted Selston were pipped 2-1 at Belper United on Tuesday.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:48pm

They now face a second local derby of the week when Kimberley MW visit on Saturday and boss Craig Weston said: “Kimberley will be another tough challenge for us and they had a good result on Tuesday. But we are in games and are very competitive right now.

“It was a good performance at Belper, especially second half. We kept their chances down and their keeper was named man of the match. But we need more than performances now.

“Ben Henderson had put us back level. But we got done on the break from our corner, which was really poor. They broke on us and made us pay.

Ben Henderson - two goals in as many games for Selston this week.
“We had a chance we should have scored which resulted in that corner too. We now need to dust ourselves down and take the disappointment into Saturday, weather permitting, and use it as motivation.”

Bottom-placed Selston are four points short of safety and, with eight games left, have played three more than third-bottom AFC Mansfield.

At Eastwood, Henderson and Joe Butler had the Parishioners 2-0 up at the break.

Kamani Wilson pulled one back before Massiah McDonald was sent off for Eastwood on 66 minutes and two minutes later Declan Sorrell made it 3-1.

Ben Fairclough's 93rd minute reply came too late and Weston said: “That was well overdue. We'd been doing all the right things but not getting our just rewards.

“We played well, though we had played better in the previous five or six games – but what would you rather have I guess?”

He continued: “There were some really good performances and it was a really pleasing game.

“Give them their due, Eastwood coped well with 10 men and you couldn't tell they'd had a red card. It was a definite red card, then he wouldn't leave the pitch which was a bit naughty really.

“We have deserved this for a long time. We could have done with it half a dozen games ago. But we have been going in the right direction and this has now brought us back into it. We have to use our momentum and get a run going now.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

