New blow for ‘devastated’ Mansfield Town as Lee Gregory is sidelined for a ‘few weeks’ with knee injury

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said tonight's shattering stoppage time 1-0 defeat to a fluke winner at leaders Wycombe Wanderers had left his players devastated.

And he also revealed that top scorer Lee Gregory will be out for a few weeks with his knee injury – another blow for a Stags side that has now lost three games in a row, despite fine displays in all three.

“Lee's knee is still sore and I think he will be out for a few weeks.

“That on the back of how it's going on the pitch is how it goes.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the Adams Park Stadium, 26 Nov 2024 Photo credit Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Losing him for a while will be a blow, though I thought Lucas Akins was fantastic tonight.”

Wycombe stole an undeserved 10th win in a row when Luke Leahy's 93rd minute far post cross floated over everyone and then dipped over Christy Pym into the net.

Stags had defended comfortably all night and Clough said: “Everyone is devastated in there. It's not just the defeat, it is the manner of it. It is just cruel.

“To score with a fluke in the 93rd minute after we had worked as hard as we did and played as well as we did tonight is just unbelievable.

“That is three good performances in a row against three good sides now and three defeats.

“We could have won all three, everything was there. It doesn't half get to you.

“I don't think our supporters could believe it either when the ball went in.

“But we can do nothing about a fluke going in in the 93rd minute.

“It's all about fine margins and nothing highlights that more than tonight.

“We must keep doing what we are good at.”

He continued: “We were aware of Wycombe's strengths, having won nine on the spin, and Christy Pym didn't have a save to make in that second half.

“The reason they have won nine in a row is that they get breaks like that in the 93rd minute! We can't seem to get one.

“We need quality, yes, But more than anything we just need a break and a fair run of the ball.

“He was crossing to the far post and we had men there to deal with it as we had all game and it just floated into the far corner.

“If someone rips you to pieces and puts one in the top corner you hold your hands up.

“It was us pressing at the end trying to win the game.

“Football can kick you where it hurts and I hope our fans are proud of the way we came and played again.”

Stags were also without Louis Reed and Stephen Quinn tonight.

“Louis Reed is ill with the bug that's been going round and Stephen Quinn just got a couple of knocks on Saturday and I didn't see the point in bringing him down here,” said Clough.

Stags now head to Stevenage on Saturday in the FA Cup Second Round.