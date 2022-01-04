New Bulls skipper Thomas Cropper, left, picked up a dismissal against Maltby.

Reggie Waud first saw a brilliant strike nestle into the bottom corner from 25 yards, before Jonathan Williams struck a free-kick into the far corner.

The Bulls didn't have the luck of the green as newly elected captain Thomas Cropper was sent off for a second yellow card while Lewis Weaver saw his late penalty saved.

Both sides tested the water early on with chances, but Ben Algar and Luke Walker both saw their opportunities come to nothing.

It was a half of few chances and few breakthroughs for either side, meaning it would take something special to break the deadlock.

So up stepped former Farsley Celtic forward Waud, who ferociously struck from 25 yards to grab the away side the lead.

The Bulls were eager to get back into the contest before the end of the first 45, with Walker missing a header and Lynton Karkach striking narrowly wide from distance.

On the brink of half-time Maltby Main looked close to doubling their lead through Morgan James, but the winger blasted over from close-range.

Waud remained a menace to the Bulls after the break, first having a venomous strike heroically deflected wide, before clashing heads with newly elected captain Cropper.

The referee saw both player's reactions unnecessary, and granted two yellow cards, one of which was Cropper's second.

Mansfield looked to react to their captain's dismissal following a nice move involving Dodsworth and Sketchley, but the latter saw an excellent strike parried by Owen Evans.

But the Bulls were left to rue their missed chances as Main nicked their second when a well-struck free-kick from Williams nestled into Revuelta's far corner.

Maltby went in search of a third, but couldn't quite get their chances on target. Waud first had a header glance narrowly wide, before substitute Chad Gibson rifled a shot over Revuelta's crossbar.

However, the game would have one more twist as a lifeline was thrown to the Bulls with the referee awarding a penalty following a foul on Sketchley.

Up stepped Weaver, but his penalty was low and parried by Evans before the rebound was scuffed over the bar.