Joint-managers Spencer Fearn and John Stancliffe have made nine new signings and retained one fans' favourite on a new deal.

That man is Bulls legend Luke Walker, who has made 81 appearances for the club and netted 16 goals since his first appearance in 2019.

And he is not the only familiar face to AFC fans.

New AFC Mansfield centre back Brandon Murillo.

Joint manager John Stancliffe said: “We are delighted that Luke has committed for a further year, as he is a big part of the club.

“It's also great to see all the new additions, some who are familiar faces get over the line and we welcome them all.

“We are still in talks with a few more players and will of course be welcoming most of the existing squad back for pre-season as we look to have healthy competition for places next season.”

Adding more firepower to the frontline is Sam Ackroyd (20), who joins from Sheffield FC.

Ackroyd spent his youth career at Sheffield United, where he was awarded a scholarship at just 14 years of age.

A quick striker with an eye for a spectacular goal, he moved on after his scholarship to Parkgate and eight goals in 11 appearances, led to a move to Worksop Town, then Sheffield.

Returning to the Bulls is goalkeeper Hugo Warhurst (21), who spent 10 years at Sheffield United and made his senior debut at just 17 years of age when he had a successful loan spell at Frickley Athletic.

He then went on to represent Sheffield FC, Frickley for a second spell, AFC Mansfield and more recently Maltby Main.

During his time with the Bulls, Warhurst made 43 appearances and kept 13 clean sheets.Another new face is midfielder Jack Osborne (22), who was was previously a scholar at Rotherham United.

After being released, he travelled to the United States where he was on a scholarship at Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh.New centre-back Brandon Murillo (20) was previously at Sheffield United as a teenager.

He has played for Club America U20s in Mexico, Glasshoughton Welfare and Sheffield FC.Right-back/right wing-back Brad Mears (22) joins as the latest move in a career that has seen him at Frickley Athletic and Bolsover plus a short stint at AFC Mansfield a few years ago.

After some time away from Saturday football, he returned to senior football with the NEFA last season.Able to operate at right-back and central midfield, Oliver Lawrence (25) played 50 games for Maltby Main in the NCEL before moving to Retford United in 2018, where he made 57 competitive appearances for the club.

Also signed is versatile Liam O'Brien (24) from Maltby Main, whose previous clubs include Retford United, Kiveton Miners Welfare and Wombwell.

Another face joining from Maltby Main is Cal Clarke (18).

Clarke was with Sheffield Wednesday as an U15 and U16 with the shadow squad, before joining Handsworth and playing with the reserves, then making the move to Maltby Main. He is currently a student at Thomas Rotherham College.

The final player to be announced today is Khalid Suleiman, who plays as a defender or midfielder. An ex-NEFA student five years ago, he played for Parkgate and the NEFA whilst training with Northern Premier League club Sheffield FC last season.

A new face to the backroom staff is Jennifer Irving, the club's new physio.