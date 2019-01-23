Neil Ardley says Notts County must keep fighting

Neal Ardley says Notts County must not give up despite their position in Sky Bet League Two.

The Magpies are six points adrift at the bottom of the league following a run of defeats.

“We can’t give up,” said the boss. “I can’t, and the players can’t either.

“It’s a perilous situation but teams have done it before and we have to believe that we can.

“The lads are feeling the pressure of what has happened so far this season but I’ve told them they need to stand up, take the criticism and keep striving to do your best.

“We have to keep fighting. We have 17 games remaining and we need to win eight of them which I believe is still doable.”

And Ardley knows Notts must tighten up in both boxes if they are to climb to safety.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat against Yeovil, Ardley said: “I keep saying the same things – what we did between the boxes was great but the fine margins at either end are what matter.

“We’ve made the team more competitive but we need to turn performances into results and we need a win to lift us.”