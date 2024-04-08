Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National football magazine FourFourTwo's readers have voted Stags' top scorer the best player in League Two, managing 19 goals and eight assists by last weekend.

The 26-year-old did miss a crucial sitter at 1-0 on Saturday, very unlike him as Stags went on to slumped to a 4-1 home loss to Crawley Town.

On his award, Clough said: “That is brilliant for him – obviously it was before he had his chance on Saturday!

Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his first half goal against Notts County in February. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“That was the sort of thing that happened on Saturday – nine times out of 10 or even more than that he puts it in with his eyes closed, as he has done this season.

“Instead, he hits the back of the stand and it was that sort of day. But this award is down to his stats, both goals scored and his assists.

“People have scored goals in the league or they've got assists. I don't think there's people that have done both like David has and that's why he deserves it.”

On his current goals and assists tally, Keillor-Dunn told FourFourTwo: “I am happy, but a bit disappointed not to get even more. I’m hypercritical of myself.

“When I joined the club in January last year, Nigel Clough told me to express myself in my preferred position - attacking midfield, behind the strikers.

“The manager said he didn’t want any play-offs this time – he wanted to be in the top three. That’s been our motivation. League Two is the toughest it’s ever been, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

On his early years in the game, Keillor-Dunn said: “I was contracted to Newcastle from seven before moving to Middlesbrough for compensation at 12.

“I signed for Sunderland at 17 or 18 – I’m a massive Sunderland fan – but nothing materialised and I went to Chesterfield, then Scotland with Ross County, so it’s been an adventure.

“That was five-and-a-half hours from home, leaving friends and family, but football was what I wanted to do.”