Nathan Bishop keen to learn how to close games out at Mansfield Town

Nathan Bishop is keen to learn at Mansfield Town. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The Manchester United loan man has enjoyed mixed success in terms of results during his start to life at Stags.

After winning the first two games, Stags are without a win in four - with Bishop all too aware that the trip to Colchester should have brought maximum points.

Instead a Freddie Sears penalty five minutes into injury-time left Mansfield counting the cost.

“We can shut games out so much better,” he said. “I can shut them out better.

“I could have done more time wasting and taken a card when you look at the Colchester game.

“I was really close to keeping the penalty out. I was unlikely, but that’s football.

“We have played some tough teams and it has been tough going.

“We were playing some good football in the first three games, but sometimes it is just about winning the game and we did that in the first two games.

“We didn’t have to be exciting, it just had to be a case of winning. We have been unlucky in the last three games and decisions have gone against us.

“We were positive after the first two games and have been knocked back a bit.

“But it is exciting and we have got plenty more to come and points to play for.”

And Bishop also believes that there is plenty more to come from his own individual displays.

“I think I’ve done ok, but not stood out,” he added. “It’s about learning the team and system and playing games.