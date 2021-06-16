Nathan Arnold appointed manager of Newark Town

Nathan Arnold in Mansfield Town action.

The 33-year-old has had previous management experience with Melton Town and Bourne Town as well as a management role at Boston United.

Now he will further enhance his managerial experience with the ambitious Central Midlands League North Division club.

His ambitious appointment is being supported by Newark-based company, Gusto Group, giving Arnold the freedom to focus on further developing a squad successfully built by outgoing manager, Luke Parsons and assistant manager, Tony Joynes, whose promotion ambitions were thwarted by Covid.

Gusto Group Chairman, Steff Wright, added: “I am thrilled to be in a position to help Newark Town develop its first team ambitions.

“Having been connected to the club for many years, from sponsoring the team to working alongside past and present individuals and businesses, these are exciting times ahead. It’s fantastic to be a part of the journey.

“With the final stages of building work at our home ground at the YMCA Sports Village, taking shape, this is the perfect time for our supporters and the local community as a whole, to get behind the lads.

“During our 10 years as chairman and CEO respectively at Lincoln City, I, alongside club secretary Dave Roberts, will be wholeheartedly supporting Nathan to deliver success for this great club.”

Arnold came through the youth ranks at Mansfield Town and between 2005 and 2009 played 113 times for the Stags, scoring 14 goals, used as a winger, an attacking midfielder and as a striker.

After a spell at Hyde United he went on to have three successful seasons at Alfreton Town, including a promotion to the Conference National in his first season, before returning to the EFL to play for Cambridge United, Grimsby Town and Lincoln City.

In June 2018 he joined Boston United on a one-year contract, which also included a management but left the club by mutual consent four months later.

After six months away from football he played three games for Altrincham, then joined Bourne Town in August 2020 as joint player manager alongside Simon Dawes.