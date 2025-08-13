My joint best ever night as a Mansfield Town player says Jordan Bowery after derby cup win at his old club

Jordan Bowery (centre) looks on as Dom Dwyer shoots at the Chesterfield goal, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town utilityman Jordan Bowery said last night's 2-0 Carabao Cup first round win at arch-rivals Chesterfield was up there as his joint best night since joining the club in 2020.

Bowery, who began his career as a Chesterfield player, is now one of Stags' longest-serving player, and played three different positions last night as a depleted Stags won with goals from Rhys Oates and Will Evans plus a man of the match display from keeper Liam Roberts.

“Along with getting promoted that win is up there as my joint best game since I joined Mansfield,” he said.

“There is nothing better than going back to your old club, getting abuse and shoving it back at them with a win.

“Hopefully it's the start of something, but there is nothing better than getting a result away at your rivals – it's massive.

“At the start of the season when people asked what game you are looking forward to the most, straight away I said this game.

“It is so important to everyone and it's not very often you get to play them, win the game and have the bragging rights over them.

“I have been at Mansfield a long time now and it is a part of me. I feel like the fans know that now.

“I love it here and the fans have been absolutely brilliant. So this win was for the fans.

“Having played for Chesterfield too, it means a bit more to me as well.”

He added: “I was getting a bit of dog's abuse from their fans, but that is part and parcel of the game and I love it.

“They are a good team and put us in a lot of situations in the first half – credit to Liam Roberts, he was brilliant. But we dealt with them better second half and they didn't have many oppportunities.”

Bowery was booked inside 30 seconds for his very first foul.

“I was tempted to try to smash him. But I thought I would get booked. So I don't smash him and I got booked anyway,” he said.

“It was a bit annoying - just 30 second into the match and I am on a yellow card so I can't make any rash decisions or get a foot in. But I kept my cool and played the full 90 minutes.”

On the night he played right back, striker and centre half and he smiled: “I have said it a thousand times. Put me anywhere and I will give 110 per cent no matter what.

“When I was pressing the box in front of our fans and they were chanting my name it just makes you want to go that extra mile. They were absolutely brilliant.”