‘Mr Mansfield Town’ Joe Eaton dies at 93
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Joe served as Mansfield Town’s club secretary for an incredible 39 years.
He remained in post for 39 years before being forced into retirement by the then chairman Keith Haslam in 1993.
At the time, he was the longest serving secretary in the Football League and had been given a long-service award by the Football League in honour of his achievement.
His dedication and longevity at the club earned him the title of ‘Mr Mansfield Town’.
Originally from Cuckney with his parents and three brothers. his dad worked as a gamekeeper for the Welbeck Estate, so he had a very 'outdoorsy lifestyle' as a young boy.
His football started when he played for Langwith Boys amd his association with the Stags began in 1948 as an amateur player before turning professional at the start of the 1953-54 season.
One of the club’s longest-serving and most devoted figures, Joe was just weeks away from his 94th birthday and was the oldest living former Mansfield Town player.
An inside forward, he made just four first team appearances, scoring one goal in his final game at home to Hartlepool United in April 1954.
His career was cut short by injury, but he stayed with the club as assistant secretary before taking over as secretary from Bert Mee in 1954.
Following his retirement in 1993, Joe cherished his time with his family—his wife Maureen, brother John, children Paul, Vanessa and Sheena, and grandchildren Natasha, Jake and Macy. And naturally, he never lost his love for football, always keeping a close eye on the game he dedicated his career to.
A statement from the club said: “Joe was known as a gentleman and well-respected throughout the game.
“Rest in peace, Joe Eaton - a wonderful servant to Mansfield Town Football Club.
“The club sends its deepest condolences to Joe’s family at this sad time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.