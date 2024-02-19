Move on says boss Phil Buxton after AFC Mansfield are sunk by six second half Melton Town goals

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton - let's move on quickly.

Melton had been faltering recently, taking just one point from 15 on offer in 2024, and this was their sixth away game in a row.

But, after a scoreless first half, they rained rained in six goals in the final 33 minutes, the first four flying in in just 21 minutes and added two more in stoppage time to pile on the hurt.

Korben Palmer led the drubbing with five goals while debutant Lethabo Dube added the other.

“Ultimately we have to take this one on the chin,” said Buxton.

“We have to learn from these things, take some responsibility, and stick together and go again.

“There's no point in crying over spilt milk. It's happened. We have to move forward and put it right on Wednesday.”

He added: “We played well for the first half, had a couple of chances and were massively in the game.

“I told the lads at half-time to do exactly the same in the second half.

“Unfortunately we've absolutely crumbled and it's another 6-0 defeat which we probably deserved on the second half performance.

“We know where the problems are – it is a very young back four. The oldest player in there is 21 years old. We have a lad at right back who is 17. So we get it. We understand it. There is a little bit of grace for that.

“But, as I said to the lads afterwards, you've still got to take responsibility to defend properly.

“Three or four of their goals are down to our mistakes. Ultimately that costs you the game.

“Melton are a good team, though they've not had the best of results over the last three or four weeks.

“But they do have quality in abundance. You can see the lads they brought on.

“We could have competed a lot better second half and I am disappointed we didn't.”