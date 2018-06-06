Mourners pay tribute to Shirebrook World Cup hero Ray Wilson

Ray Wilson''Ex Huddersfield Town and Everton
Ray Wilson''Ex Huddersfield Town and Everton

Mourners paid tribute to Shirebrook’s World Cup winner Ray Wilson this afternoon.

They gathered in Huddersfield where he first made his name as a footballer.

The 1966 hero was born in Derbyshire before going on to star for Huddersfield Town and Everton.

The left-back, who died after a battle with dementia aged 83, played for England 63 times and was the side’s oldest player in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the World Cup Final.

After he retired from the game he ran an undertakers and enjoyed a low profile live in the Huddersfield area.