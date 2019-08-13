Morecambe boss Jim Bentley praises character of 10 men and apologises for red card tackle as they knock Mansfield Town out the cup

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley praised the character of his 10 men after they put Mansfield Town out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle on penalties tonight.

Steven old had twice put the visitors in front, despite being down to 10 men since the 22nd minute for Luke Conlan’s bad tackle on Kellan Gordon.

In the end the Shrimps proved the coolest from the spot, winning 6-5 in sudden death and Bentley beamed: “It was an excellent win. I am proud of them. It was backs against the wall stuff and we had to dig in.

“We know Mansfield are a good side. They have quality in their side and they bring on quality.

“So we had to put our bodies on the line and Mark Halstead made a couple of good saves.

“The fans who travelled over got behind us and I think we deserved a bit of luck as don’t usually get it. It’s a fantastic feeling to get into the next round.

“I am pleased there wasn’t any extra time as that would have been really tough.

“We needed to show character and we came through with flying colours.

“Some clubs could come here and fold, certainly when down to 10m men against good opposition. But we kept going and that’s the biggest thing for me tonight.”

Bentley had no arguments over the red card tackle by Conland and publicly apologised to Mansfield Town.

He said: “I have no complaints – it was silly by him. He knows that and he has apologised to the players. We can’t have that.

“I like to have a good discipline record – we were okay last year.

“I have never seen that in him in training or his make-up. So to flip out like he did was bizarre.

“It’s out of character. Everyone has a little red mist now and again. But he is one of, if not the, most level headed person in the squad.

“It was a terrible tackle and we apologise for that as it could have caused the lad serious injury.”