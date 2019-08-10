Morecambe boss Jim Bentley happy with draw at Mansfield Town, despite squandering two-goal lead

Despite losing a 2-0 lead, Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he had to be happy with a point away to Mansfield Town in today’s 2-2 draw.

“You want to win every game but you’d take a point away at Mansfield before the game with what they’ve got, where they are expected to be and what happened to us when they thumped us here last year,” he said.

“We are up and running with our first goals and point and we gave a good account of ourselves.

“It was an eventful game away to one of the favourites in the league who have quality players.

“I think we deserved our lead, we were on top, we get a second and Buxton hits the crossbar from way inside his own half.

“But they changed their shape and it gave them a spark.

“I was a little bit disappointed in the goal we conceded as I think there have been a foul.

“But we were playing against one of the best side with one, if not two, of the best strikers in this division in Maynard and Rose - I thought Rose was exceptional today.”

He added: “Our fans will have been delighted to be 2-0 up away at Mansfield and it could have been three or four.

“My disappointment is I think we’ve got more in the tank and we are better than what we showed. But there were a lot of positives.

“It could have gone either way – it was fine dividing lines.

“If we’d scored a third when Cole Stockton hit the post I think the crowd would have turned and we’d have had the momentum again.

“Instead they went straight down the other end and equalised.”