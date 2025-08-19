More to come from us says boss Nigel Clough after third win in eight days

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said there was more to come from his new-look side after they won for the third time in eight days with tonight's 2-0 home win over Blackpool.

After losing their first two games, his new signings are now starting to gel nicely and Forest loanee Jamie McDonnell proved to be the matchwinner with a brace from two early second half corners.

“It is very difficult to lose your first two games, but I think we are a better team than last year and hopefully over the course of the next 40-odd games we will prove that,” said Clough.

“We were a bit down when Doncaster scored that late winner two weeks ago, so to pick it up as much as we have in the last week, we have shown some character.

Jamie McDonnell celebrates a brace during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Aug 2025

“We are still getting fit and we are still getting to know each other – so I think there is a lot more to come.

“I thought we were very solid tonight and composed on the ball.

“I thought we were patient as well and had enough opportunities throughout the game to win it.

“We missed a penalty as well.

“Blackpool are a good team with some good players and are always a threat.

“But I thought the way we went about our business was good.”

It might have been more as Will Evans had a penalty saved at the end of the first half and then Luke Bolton thought his follow up was in as Lee Evans cleared off the line.

“I don't think there was any doubt about the penalty as his arm was up and we thought the rebound was just over the line. But it was very difficult for the officials to give it,” said Clough.

“We need goal line technology in the lower leagues – we have asked for it and need a few quid sent down from the Premier League for it as decisions like that are very important.

“I said to the players don't let the missed penalty define the game – and we didn't.

“We shrugged it off, came out and got the two goals which gave Blackpol no chance to settle back into the game. We are playing with more confidence.”

On his two-goal hero, he said: “Jamie won't go under the radar so much now, you can usually benefit from not being one of the main men when a 6ft 4ins centre half is more likely to be picked up.

“The other nice thing tonight was Liam Roberts in goal has had very little to do against a good side who scored three against Huddersfield on Saturday.”

Midfielder George Maris missed the game with illness, having been up all night the night before.