More frustration as dominant Mansfield Town are held by managerless Wigan Athletic

For the second successive game Mansfield Town had to be content with a single point as they again dominated but were held 0-0 at home by managerless Wigan Athletic tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side can take much heart from their performance once again, but the run without a win has now extended to a frustrating 12 in all competitions, 11 in the league.

Stags began the night as they left off in Saturday's draw at Burton with dominance of possession and some excellent football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Wigan defended manfully and keeper Sam Tickle only had three saves to make to keep out a great effort from Aaron Lewis and more routine stops to deny the superb Caylan Vickers and Keanu Baccus as the first half ended goalless.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The frustration continued after the break as Stags pushed hard and again dominated the ball, though had a let-off when Ronan Darcy almost scored against the run of play.

Sub Stephen Quinn had a finish cleared off the line 14 minutes from time, but that was the nearest Stags came to breaking the deadlock.

Boss Nigel Clough made two changes to the side that drew at Burton on Saturday with Aaron Lewis and Caylan Vickers replacing Alfie Kilgour and the injured George Maris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Christy Pym was still missing with a rib problem and there was no Jordan Rhodes on the bench.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Wigan arrived under the charge of first team coach Glenn Whelan, appointed caretaker manager after boss Shaun Maloney was sacked following their weekend home defeat to Reading, which left them with just one win in eight games and well off their expected play-off push.

Whelan made three changes from the weekend with James Carragher, Scott Smith, and Dion Rankine returning in place of Toby Sibbick, Baba Adeeko, and Jonny Smith.

Carragher was back after missing a handful of games through illness, while Rankine made his first full start since the beginning of December after overcoming a long-term injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags began the night with a back four and a great pass down the left set them on the way to a fifth minute corner.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Lewis sent it to the near post where McLaughlin flicked on but Cargill could not direct his far post header on target.

A minute later Mellish had a shot deflect over for the visitors' first corner which Mansfield struggled to clear and Kerr eventually fired the loose ball wide when he might have done better.

A poor clearance from Kerr on nine minutes gifted Baccus a shooting chance from an angle, which Tickle had covered at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin was lucky not to get an early booking for blocking off the run of the lively Rankie on 15 minutes as the visitors began to get into the game more.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

An excellent home passing move on 17 minutes saw Baccus flick the ball towards Evans, who scuffed his first time shot towards goal, to be easily collected by Tickle.

Stags continued to press and Lewis sent Vickers to the left by-line and his cross picked out Akins at the far post, where his header was blocked for a corner.

That was cleared out to Lewis 18 yards out and his volley was well saved by the diving Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield really had the bit between their teeth at this stage with McLaughlin and Vickers a real threat down the left.

On 28 minutes Reed slipped a great through ball for Vickers to run on and test Tickle with a low 20-yarder that the keeper easily stopped.

It was all Mansfield though a rare Wigan raid on 37 minutes saw Taylor turn and tee up Darcy for a shot from outside the box that was always rising over.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Another Stags attack ended with Reed's shot deflecting wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sson after, McLaughlin smashed a chance into the near sidenetting on the left from Aimson's headed clearance with many in the crowd thinking it had gone in as the net rustled.

Wigan cleared yet another dangerous Vickers cross from right in front of goal as the home side's intense probing failed to yield a reward before the break.

Baccus and Akins were replaced by Boateng and Bowery for the second half.

After early Wigan pressure after Lewis had given the ball away, Mansfield fashioned the first chance of the second half as Hewitt crossed from the right and Vickers spun to send a volley over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boateng then sent a weak shot on the turn at Tickle while McLaughlin blazed another effort over as the wait continued for the opener.

Bowery rolled a pass for Hewitt from the right by-line but he could not keep his finish down under pressure.

Mansfield remained patient and continued their passing build-ups with the home fans firmly behind them.

And on 71 minutes they had a warning as Hewitt couldn't clear a right wing cross and Darcy stroked a low finish wide of the far post.

He was quickly replaced by Quinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was booked for a late challenge on Oshilaja on 75 minutes.

On 76 minutes Wigan survived an almighty scramble with Quinn having a shot blocked on the line by Aimson amid the mayhem with bodies flying everywhere.

Wigan hit back with three corners on the bounce, Stags then tried to break and Darcy brought down Oshilaja for an 84th minute booking.

Waine replaced Evans up front for the last five minutes.

Bowery was unable to tuck away a long McLaughlin cross at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flint came on up front for Vickers at the start of four added minutes and in another scramble in the last minute, sub Waine cleared the Wigan bar by inches with a rising shot as the night ended in frustration.

STAGS: Flinders, Hewitt (S. Quinn 71), Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed, Baccus (Boateng HT), Lewis, Akins (Bowery HT), Evans (Waine 85), Vickers (Flint 90+21). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Kilgour.

LATICS: Tickle, Mellish, Aimson, Kerr, Carragher, S. Smith (Weir 78), Norburn, Rankine ( J. Smith 60), Darcy, Dale (Adeeko 60), Taylor (L. Robinson 89). SUBS NOT USED: Watson, Sibbick, McManaman.

REFEREE: Will Finnie.

ATTENDANCE: 6,884 (179 away).