More fixture changes for Mansfield Town

There are more changes to Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixture list with the postponement of next Saturday's visit of Leyton Orient (22nd March) due to international call-ups to three of the O’s players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Tickets purchased for the fixture will be automatically valid for the rescheduled match.

The home game with Peterborough United on 12th April will also need a new date with the Posh now at Wembley that weekend in the EFL Trophy final.