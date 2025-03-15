More fixture changes for Mansfield Town

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 15th Mar 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST
There are more changes to Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixture list with the postponement of next Saturday's visit of Leyton Orient (22nd March) due to international call-ups to three of the O’s players.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Tickets purchased for the fixture will be automatically valid for the rescheduled match.

The home game with Peterborough United on 12th April will also need a new date with the Posh now at Wembley that weekend in the EFL Trophy final.

