MK Dons chairman defends decision to give more tickets to Mansfield Town for promotion decider

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman has defended his decision to give Mansfield Town an extended allocation of almost 5,000 tickets for Saturday’s promotion decider at Stadium MK.

Winkelman has come under fire from some Dons supporters for sending Stags an extra 1,000 tickets to the 4,000 originally allocated.

But Winkelman said: “There will be a massive Mansfield crowd here.

“People have asked why I’ve offered them so many tickets, but there is just as much at stake for them as there is us.

“We’re a city that keeps our doors open, we don’t want to restrict that. The worst result would be to have Mansfield fans in the home end, with so much at stake. You don’t want that situation.

“But we want as many home fans to come to negate the away support. In Milton Keynes, we love an event, and this will be a one-off event.”

Earlier this month, champions Lincoln City took 5,400 fans to Stadium MK.