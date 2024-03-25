Mistakes again prove costly for AFC Mansfield in defeat at Sleaford Town
The Bulls are unlikely to go down with two sides still below them and the season's finishing line approaching.
But boss Phil Buxton is concerned that decent performances are not being rewarded with points due to silly mistakes that are being punished.
A goal in each half saw Sleaford take the points at the weekend and Buxton said: “Same as last week we've had loads and loads of chances, but they were clinical and put their chances away.
“Potentially we made two mistakes for their goals and those mistakes have cost us.
“If you don't put the ball in the back of the net you're not going to get any points.
“Their second goal was offside, but we still had chances to clear the ball.
“Our right back completely missed the ball, but he is young and will learn from his mistake.
“I was really happy with our character throughout the game – there were some good performances and some real positives to take from it.
“But it's like a broken record – if we carry on making those mistakes we will get punished, and that's what's happened again today.”
The Bulls are due to play Ashby Ivanhoe away on Tuesday night before a testing home clash with champions-elect Sherwood Colliery on Saturday, with their neighbours possibly already crowned champions without kicking a ball if midweek results go their way.